Over 500 Ukrainians killed in 9 months of 2025 due to Russian shelling

From January to October 2025, Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine killed 548 civilians and injured another 3 592.

This is stated in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of deaths increased by 26%, the number of injured by 75%. In Kyiv alone, almost four times more people have died since January 2025 than in the entire previous year. The situation is similar in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

The combined strike by the Russian Federation on the night of November 25 is the seventh attack in two months aimed at energy facilities in different regions.

In July, at least 1 674 civilian casualties were recorded in Ukraine — 286 dead and 1 388 wounded. At the time, these civilian casualties were called the highest since May 2022.

At least 214 civilians have been killed and another 916 injured since September. 69% of the deaths and injuries occurred near the front line, with the highest numbers in Donetsk and Kherson regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.