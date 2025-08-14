In July, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine reached its highest level in more than three years

In July 2025, at least 1 674 civilian casualties were recorded in Ukraine — 286 dead and 1 388 injured. This is the highest monthly toll since May 2022.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Compared to July 2024, the number of dead and injured civilians increased by 22.5%.

The UN mission previously called June 2025 the month with the highest number of civilian casualties among Ukrainians in three years. The increase in casualties in July occurred mainly in Ukrainian-controlled areas along the front line. The largest increase was caused by Russian air strikes — 276 casualties (67 killed and 209 wounded) in July compared to 114 casualties (34 killed and 80 wounded) in June.

Despite a decrease in casualties from long-range missiles and kamikaze drones by about 20% in July compared to June, these attacks remained a serious threat to civilians. They caused almost 40% of all civilian casualties, particularly in large cities such as Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

Close-range drones ranked second among the causes of civilian casualties after long-range weapons — 24% of the total (64 killed and 337 injured).

In total, cases of civilian casualties were recorded in 18 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv.

