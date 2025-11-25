The Russian strike on Kyiv damaged the NOVUS logistics center. There are casualties

On the night of Tuesday, November 25, as a result of a massive Russian strike on Kyiv, the “Novus” logistics center with an area of over 50 000 m² was damaged.

This is stated on the official “Novus” Facebook page.

The center, opened during a full-scale invasion, ensured uninterrupted supply of products to the chainʼs stores.

Four delivery drivers were killed and five others were injured in the attack.

The logistics center is currently not functioning, and work is ongoing to assess the damage and restructure logistics.

“Novus” assures that there will be no shortage of goods in stores and the network will resume operations as soon as possible.

On the night of November 25, Russia launched a massive strike on Kyiv, killing six people and injuring 20. Residential buildings, civilian facilities, critical infrastructure and railways were damaged. The capital is currently partially without heat.

In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with four “Kinzhals”, seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, eight “Kalibrs”, three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, and 464 drones, 250 of which were “Shaheds”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.