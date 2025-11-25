A large landing ship was damaged during the Defense Forcesʼ attack on the port of Novorossiysk

The Defense Forces damaged a large landing ship during an attack on the port of Novorossiysk.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

It is about the Project 1171 ship "Tapir" (or Alligator according to NATO classification). At the time of the strike, this ship was standing near the berth of the naval base.

The ships of this project are designed to land amphibious assaults on unequipped coasts and transfer troops and cargo by sea. They are capable of transporting various types of armored vehicles, including tanks.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost 28 ships.

Ukrainian attack on Russia on November 25

On the night of November 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several strategic Russian targets, using the Missile Forces, artillery, Special Operations Forces (SOF), the Navyʼs coastal missile forces, and Bars UAVs and Neptune missiles.

In Taganrog, the “Beriev” TANTK aircraft repair plant and the “Molniya” drone plant were attacked, causing explosions and fires. The attack likely damaged an experimental A-60 aircraft.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, damaging tanker loading devices and the S-400 air defense missile system launcher.

