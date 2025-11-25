On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck several strategic Russian military facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike was carried out by the Missile Forces, artillery, Special Operations Forces (SOF), the Navyʼs coastal missile forces, and drone units, using “Bars” UAVs and Neptune missiles.

In Taganrog, two enterprises were under attack:

aircraft repair plant "TANTK named after Beriev";

“Molniya” drone production plant (“Atlant Aero”).

Many explosions and large fires occurred on the territory of these facilities.

In addition, according to the General Staff, an experimental Russian A-60 aircraft was likely damaged in the strike on the Taganrog plant. This enterprise also repairs and modernizes A-50 aircraft and Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

In addition, Ukrainian units attacked the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. It is previously known that oil tanker loading devices and an S-400 air defense missile system launcher were damaged in Novorossiysk.

On November 14, the Defense Forces attacked the naval base in Novorossiysk with Neptune missiles and drones. Port infrastructure and the Sheskharis oil terminal, one of the largest oil-loading complexes in southern Russia, were hit. The Defense Forces also struck an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system with a missile storage facility, causing an explosion and fire.

The strike on Novorossiysk, Russia’s largest export hub on the Black Sea, was the most devastating attack by Ukraine on Russia’s main crude oil export infrastructure in the Black Sea. Novorossiysk accounts for about a fifth of Russia’s crude oil exports. A prolonged shutdown would force costly maintenance of Russia’s oil wells in Western Siberia.

The A-60 is a Soviet experimental aircraft based on the Il-76 transport aircraft and equipped with a large-sized aircraft laser. It was designed to test laser weapons capable of hitting aerial targets, blinding satellites, and countering intelligence.

