Russians launched almost a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight. There are casualties

On November 23, Russia launched 98 strike drones into Ukraine. About 60 of them were Shahed. The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 69 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 27 drones were hit in 12 locations.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers attacked the city of Dniprovsky, Sinelnykivsky, Nikopolsky and Pavlohradsky districts. In Dnipro, drones hit a high-rise building and an extension to a private house. 15 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. Three of them were hospitalized.

Two people were injured in the Vasylkivska and Zaitsivska communities of the Synelnykivsky district. A 41-year-old woman and two boys, ages 14 and 16, were injured in Nikopol. In the Pavlohradsky district, the occupiers struck infrastructure.

Six local residents were injured in Zaporizhzhia. The previous evening, the enemy struck a residential area. Two high-rise buildings were damaged.

In the Odesa region, falling debris damaged energy and transport infrastructure, as well as private homes.

