Rescue operations completed in Ternopil after Russian strike on the morning of November 19

In Ternopil, rescuers completed search and rescue operations after a Russian strike on a high-rise building on the morning of November 19.
This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.
The attack killed 33 people, including 6 children. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. Another 6 people, including one child, went missing. The State Emergency Service rescued 46 people, including 7 children.
The elimination of the consequences of the impact on the apartment building lasted 4 days and ended on November 22 at 6:00 PM. Rescuers from 9 regions, dog handlers, heavy equipment, doctors, and psychologists were involved in clearing the rubble.
During the work, rescuers found three pets and returned them to their owners.
- On the night of November 19, the Russians launched more than 470 strike drones and 48 cruise and ballistic missiles into Ukraine. Ternopil was the worst hit, with the Russians hitting a nine-story building with missiles. The city declared three days of mourning for the victims.
