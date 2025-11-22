Rescue operations completed in Ternopil after Russian strike on the morning of November 19

In Ternopil, rescuers completed search and rescue operations after a Russian strike on a high-rise building on the morning of November 19.

This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

The attack killed 33 people, including 6 children. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. Another 6 people, including one child, went missing. The State Emergency Service rescued 46 people, including 7 children.

The elimination of the consequences of the impact on the apartment building lasted 4 days and ended on November 22 at 6:00 PM. Rescuers from 9 regions, dog handlers, heavy equipment, doctors, and psychologists were involved in clearing the rubble.

During the work, rescuers found three pets and returned them to their owners.

On the night of November 19, the Russians launched more than 470 strike drones and 48 cruise and ballistic missiles into Ukraine. Ternopil was the worst hit, with the Russians hitting a nine-story building with missiles. The city declared three days of mourning for the victims.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.