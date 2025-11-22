Russia struck Ukraine at night with Iskander and 104 drones — the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania was under attack

On the night of November 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 104 drones, almost 65 of which were "Shaheds." The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 89 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 13 drones and a ballistic missile were hit in 16 locations.

In the Odesa region, the international checkpoint "Orlivka" on the border with Romania was under attack — it suspended operations in the morning.

Two people were also injured in the region overnight, and administrative buildings and trucks were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked the Lozov community — two men were wounded.

The Russians also struck Preobrazhenka (Zaporizhzhia region), with an FPV drone — a 49-year-old woman was injured, her house was damaged.

In addition, during the night, rescuers found the body of another woman under the rubble of a house in Ternopil that was attacked on November 19. By morning, the number of people killed by the Russian missile strike had risen to 32, including 6 children. 7 residents are reported missing.

