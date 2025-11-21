“Either 28 difficult points, or an extremely difficult winter.” Zelensky addressed Ukrainians amid news of the peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation amid news of a new peace plan. He mentioned the planʼs 28 points and assured that he would offer an alternative.

The address was published on the presidentʼs Telegram channel.

In it, Zelensky emphasized that "Ukraine may find itself facing a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter — the most difficult — and further risks".

He assured that Ukraine will continue to work with the United States and all partners.

"There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner. I will present arguments, I will convince, offer alternatives, but we will definitely not give the enemy a reason to say that it is Ukraine that does not want peace," the president noted.

Zelensky also emphasized that he would "fight to ensure that at least two of the points in the plan are not missed — these are the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians".

"We need to get together, come to our senses, stop arguing, stop the political games. The state must work, the parliament of a warring country must work unitedly, the government of a warring country must work effectively," he emphasized.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

