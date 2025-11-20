The NSDC Secretary Umerov arrived in Ukraine on a business trip — Telegram channels previously wrote that he refuses to return

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov arrived in Ukraine after a business trip. Earlier, Telegram channels wrote that he allegedly refused to return.

The information that Umerov is already in Ukraine was confirmed to Suspilne by his spokeswoman Diana Davytyan.

Babelʼs sources also reported that Umerovʼs business trip will last until November 19 inclusive.

Umerov left on a business trip on November 11, the same day his name was mentioned by the SAPO prosecutor in the energy corruption case. According to him, Tymur Mindich, who is considered the organizer of the scheme, tried to influence Umerov when he was Minister of Defense.

Umerov himself called this statement “baseless” and claimed that as Minister of Defense he regularly met with manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and weapons, including Mindich. At the meetings, they discussed the issue of bulletproof vests under a contract that was later terminated “due to the products not meeting the requirements”.