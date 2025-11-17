Babel sources: The business trip of NSDC Secretary Umerov will last until November 19

The foreign business trip of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov will last until November 19 inclusive.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Presidentʼs Office.

Umerov has been on a business trip since November 11. First he traveled to Turkey, then to Qatar, and now to the United States.

A number of Telegram channels wrote that he was refusing to return to Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation denied this and urged not to spread unverified information.

"Rustem Umerov remains in constant working contact with the state leadership, fulfills all assigned tasks, and continues to work on key issues of security, defense, and humanitarian policy," the Central Military Commission wrote.