On the night of November 20, Ukrainian defense forces again attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, causing a fire there. The extent of the damage is still being determined.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ryazan Refinery can process up to 17.1 million tons of oil per year and is one of the largest refineries in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, and liquefied gases. The plant produces an average of 840 000 tons of aviation kerosene per year and supplies products to the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Army.

The Defense Forces also struck a Russian military base in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, losses are being determined.

The Ryazan refinery has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones. On November 18, Reuters reported that the plant had halted oil processing due to the strikes.

