Reuters: One of Russiaʼs largest oil refineries suspended after drone attack

One of “Rosneft” largest oil refineries in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation has suspended oil processing after a drone attack.
This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.
The plant is expected to be out of service until the end of the month due to the attack. No oil products are scheduled to be loaded until December 1, anonymous sources said.
The fire forced the Ryazan Refinery to shut down its main crude oil distillation unit, which has an annual capacity of more than 8 million tons, or 48% of the plantʼs total capacity, Reuters reports.
Another crude oil distillation unit was shut down due to a previous drone attack on October 24, which resulted in the outage of 26% of the refineryʼs capacity.
The repairs to this unit have not yet been completed, and the remaining units of the station are idle, sources said.
Exchange data shows that the Ryazan Oil Refinery has suspended the sale of petroleum products on the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange since November 15.
Attacks on Russian refineries
Ukrainian drones have struck at least 17 major oil refineries this year, Reuters reports. However, oil refining in Russia has fallen by only 3% this year.
In particular, on the night of November 15, Ukrainian military forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery. This is the fourth largest refinery in Russia. Later, the General Staff specified that the attack damaged the ELOU-AVT-4 and ELOU-AVT-6 oil refining units, a tank with oil products, and a pipeline overpass.
