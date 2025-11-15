The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories

On the night of November 15, Ukrainian military forces struck an oil refinery in Ryazan. This is the fourth largest refinery in Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

Explosions and a fire broke out at the refinery. The enterprise produces an average of 840 000 tons of aviation kerosene annually, which is used by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The plant has been under attack by Ukrainian drones for the fifth time — the last time was on October 23. After that, it stopped the primary distillation unit of crude oil.