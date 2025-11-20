1000 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine

On November 20, Russia returned 1000 bodies of the dead to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The Russians claim that the bodies belong to Ukrainian servicemen. However, during previous exchanges, Russian soldiers have repeatedly been found among the bodies.

Ministry of Internal Affairs specialists will soon conduct an examination to identify the bodies.

After the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on June 2, the sides agreed to exchange 6000 bodies of dead soldiers.

President Zelensky said that same month that Russia had identified only 15-20% of the bodies of the dead it now has. There have been cases where the Russians have given away the bodies of Russian soldiers instead of Ukrainian ones.

