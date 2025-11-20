News

1000 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

On November 20, Russia returned 1000 bodies of the dead to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The Russians claim that the bodies belong to Ukrainian servicemen. However, during previous exchanges, Russian soldiers have repeatedly been found among the bodies.

Ministry of Internal Affairs specialists will soon conduct an examination to identify the bodies.

