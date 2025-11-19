Norway to allocate another $46 million to Ukraine for humanitarian aid

Norway is providing Ukraine with about $45.8 million in humanitarian assistance, in addition to $11.8 million for food security.

This is stated in a statement from the Norwegian government.

Funding will be provided through UN partners, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, as well as Norwegian humanitarian organizations.

Priority areas are protection and humanitarian assistance to people on the front lines, support for evacuation and assistance to Ukrainians who have become internally displaced persons.

Funding from Norway will also be used to provide support to people who have lost their homes due to Russian attacks.

In total, since 2022, Norway has provided Ukraine with financial support worth over $606.3 million.

In early November, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik reported the allocation of $7 billion in 2026 for Ukraineʼs defense needs. Ukraine and Norway also signed an agreement to create a joint defense enterprise in Ukraine.

