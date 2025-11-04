Norway to transfer $7 billion to Ukraine in 2026 for defense needs

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense Tore Sandvik reported the allocation of $7 billion in 2026 for Ukraineʼs defense needs.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Also during the meeting, the ministers signed two memorandums — on the creation of a joint defense enterprise in Ukraine and on uniform quality standards for defense products manufactured or supplied within the framework of agreements between the countries.

In addition, Shmyhal spoke about the invitation from Norway to the meeting of defense ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force ( JEF ) - Ukraine will participate in this format for the first time.

Ukraine and Norwegian aid

In total, since 2022, Norway has provided Ukraine with financial support in the amount of $606.3 million.

In particular, on October 15, the countryʼs government proposed to increase financial support to Ukraine in 2026 to $8.4 billion. If the Norwegian Parliament approves this draft state budget in its conclusion, the total amount of support from Norway for 2023-2030 will be about $27.3 billion.

Already on October 22, the country reported the allocation of $150 million for the Ukrainian energy sector.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

