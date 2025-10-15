Norway presented a draft defense budget: they want to increase military spending and continue assistance to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has presented a draft defense budget for 2025. It will increase by approximately $416 million and will amount to 3.4% of GDP.
Details of the budget were published on the Norwegian government website.
Excluding support from Ukraine, the defense budget would be about $11.1 billion. For comparison, in 2021 the defense budget was about $6.5 billion.
The government proposes to continue emergency support to Ukraine from 2025 under the Nansen program. Its total volume in 2026 will be approximately $8.4 billion. Of this, about $6.9 billion is military support.
- The Nansen Support Program is a Norwegian civilian and military support program for the period from 2023 to 2027. The distribution between civilian and military support is determined annually based on Ukraineʼs needs.
