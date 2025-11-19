Saboteurs used Telegram to organize a railway blowing up in Poland

The attackers used Telegram to organize sabotage on the railway between Warsaw and Lublin in Poland.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also said that the information in the Polish and Ukrainian investigations coincides — all the facts point to a Russian trace in the sabotage.

During a conversation between Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Zelensky, the politicians agreed to create a group that would prevent sabotage by the Russian Federation.

Railway blowing up in Poland — what is known

The railway blowing up became known on November 16. At the time of the incident, there were two passengers and several crew members on the train, no one was injured. Trains run on this route in the direction of Lublin, Chełm and further to Ukraine.

Later, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the Warsaw-Lublin railway blowing up was sabotage. On November 17, he said that two Ukrainians with ties to Russian intelligence were suspected of sabotage. Both suspects fled to Belarus.

On November 19, several more suspects were detained in Poland, and they face life imprisonment, Polish media outlet RMF24 reports.

