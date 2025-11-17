A railway track carrying trains to Ukraine was blown up in Poland (UPD)

On Sunday, November 16, it became known about damage to the tracks on the Dęblin-Warsaw railway section in Poland. This route carries trains to Lublin, Chełm, and further to Ukraine.

This is reported by RMF FM.

At the time of the incident, there were two passengers and several crew members on the train, no one was injured. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated by the railway commission.

Later, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the bombing of the Warsaw-Lublin railway was sabotage. He called the incident "an unprecedented act of sabotage against the security of Poland and its people".

Tusk noted that this route is critically important for the delivery of aid to Ukraine, and promised to catch everyone involved in the incident, "no matter who they are".

“Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that due to the destruction of a section of the track, the Kyiv-Warsaw train is delayed by 25 minutes. However, all connecting flights to Chełm are running according to schedule.

