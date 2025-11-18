Two Ukrainians are suspected of blowing up the railway between Warsaw and Lublin

Poland suspects two Ukrainians of sabotage on the railway between Warsaw and Lublin, a critical route for delivering aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Polish media outlet Onet.

One of the suspects was previously convicted of sabotage in Ukraine. According to the investigation, the Ukrainians collaborated with Russian special services. Both suspects crossed the border with Belarus and fled back after the sabotage.

Initially, the saboteurs tried to install a metal clamp on the tracks to derail the train in the village of Mika (Masovian Voivodeship). But the attempt was unsuccessful.

In their second attempt, they detonated a military-grade C4 shell under a freight train between Warsaw and Pulawy. Fortunately, they only managed to slightly damage the floor of the train.

In the morning, the train driver of the "Kolei Mazowiecki" train noticed damage to the tracks, stopped the train and notified the emergency services.

The railway bombing became known on November 16. At the time of the incident, there were two passengers and several crew members on the train, no one was injured. Trains run on this route in the direction of Lublin, Chełm and further to Ukraine.

Later, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the bombing of the railway on the Warsaw-Lublin route was sabotage. Even before the suspects were found, Warsaw suspected Russia of this.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.