The representative of the coordinator of the Polish special services, Jacek Dobrzynski, stated that "special services from the east" were behind the bombing of the railway tracks on the Warsaw-Lublin route on November 16.

RMF24 writes about this.

Dobrzynski noted that the incident on the railway tracks in Poland has the hallmarks of a terrorist act.

"Everything indicates that this terrorist attack was initiated by eastern intelligence services," he said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz also said that while the perpetrators of the track bombing are still being sought, “everything indicates that Russia is behind the incident”. According to him, “this is part of the war” that the Russians are waging against the West.

"Only when the perpetrators are caught will we have absolute certainty, but analyzing all the events taking place in Poland and Europe, all traces lead east, to Russia," Kosyniak-Kamysh emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Polish prosecutorʼs office began investigating the incident as "an act of sabotage of a terrorist nature, committed at the behest of foreign intelligence". On the night of November 18, train traffic on the two damaged sections of track was restored.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed that the bombing of the Warsaw-Lublin railway was sabotage. He called the incident "an unprecedented act of sabotage against the security of Poland and its people".

Tusk noted that this route is critically important for the delivery of aid to Ukraine, and promised to catch everyone involved in the incident, "no matter who they are".

