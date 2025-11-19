Poland closes Russian consulate in Gdansk due to railway sabotage

In response to the sabotage on the railway between Warsaw and Lublin, Poland will close the last Russian Consulate General, located in Gdansk.

This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, The Guardian reports.

He called the railway bombing last weekend an "act of state terrorism" by Russia, adding that the saboteursʼ intention was "to cause human casualties".

Against this backdrop, Poland will withdraw its consent to open the last Russian consulate in the country. The previous two, in Poznan and Krakow, were closed in response to past sabotage incidents that Poland claimed were carried out by Russia.

Sikorsky said that he would speak with the NATO Secretary General today and inform the EU Foreign Affairs Council tomorrow about the latest information regarding the incident.

He will also call on other EU countries to restrict the movement of the 2000 Russian diplomats accredited in the bloc, because, he says, “up to 40% of them are performing tasks incompatible with their diplomatic status”. Sikorski hints that they may be involved in intelligence activities.

On November 16, a railway line carrying trains to Ukraine was blown up in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident “an unprecedented act of sabotage against Poland’s security”. Even before the suspects were found, Warsaw suspected Russia of the attack.

However, on November 18, Poland reported that it suspects two Ukrainians of sabotage, who allegedly collaborated with Russian intelligence officers.

