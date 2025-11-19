Axios: The US secretly discussing new plan with Russia to end war

The White House is secretly consulting with Russia on developing a new plan to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

Axios reports this, citing Russian and American officials.

The US plan, which is 28 points long and inspired by the success of the previous 20-point agreement to end the war in Gaza initiated by the Donald Trump administration, is divided into four categories — peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the effort. He has discussed the plan in detail with Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev told Axios on November 17 that he spent three days talking with Witkoff and other members of Trump’s team while visiting Miami from October 24 to 26. According to Dmitriev, the goal of the discussions is to prepare a written document on the subject for the next meeting between Trump and Putin. He expressed optimism about the deal’s chances of success because, unlike previous plans, the Russians feel “that the Russian position is really being heard”.

Ukrainian and American officials said that Witkoff was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 19 in Turkey. However, he postponed his trip. Earlier this week, he discussed the plan with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov during a meeting in Miami.

In an evening address on November 16, Volodymyr Zelensky reported work on a new start to negotiations and the resumption of exchanges. For November 19, he reported important meetings in Turkey, at which the intensification of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed, and Ukraine will offer its partners "worked-out solutions".

