STALKER game developers declared an “undesirable organization” in Russia due to Russophobic content

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Russia has recognized the Ukrainian game studio GSC Game World — the developers of the game STALKER — as an "undesirable organization" in the Russian Federation.

The Russian prosecutorʼs office reported this on its social networks.

The Russian prosecutorʼs office complains that the GSC Game World studio is raising money for the Ukrainian army and shaping the image of Russia as an aggressor state.

They also mentioned the game STALKER 2, stating that it promotes Ukrainian narratives containing aggressive Russophobic content.

STALKER 2 launched on PC and Xbox Series X|S last November. The release was delayed six times, including due to the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. The team also faced cyberattacks and information leaks.

The company sold over a million copies of the game in the first two days alone. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro on November 20.

