News

STALKER game developers declared an “undesirable organization” in Russia due to Russophobic content

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Russia has recognized the Ukrainian game studio GSC Game World — the developers of the game STALKER — as an "undesirable organization" in the Russian Federation.

The Russian prosecutorʼs office reported this on its social networks.

The Russian prosecutorʼs office complains that the GSC Game World studio is raising money for the Ukrainian army and shaping the image of Russia as an aggressor state.

They also mentioned the game STALKER 2, stating that it promotes Ukrainian narratives containing aggressive Russophobic content.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.