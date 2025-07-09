STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl officially announced for PlayStation

The game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl from Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has been officially announced for the PlayStation console.

This is mentioned on the game page in X.

It will be available on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro later this year.

The developers promise that the PS5 version will “fully utilize the capabilities of the DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for a deeper immersion”. Additional technical improvements for the PS5 Pro are also in development.

STALKER 2 was released on PC and Xbox Series X|S last November. In the first two days alone, the company sold over a million copies of the game.

Xbox and GSC Game World studio have filmed a documentary about the development of the game "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl" in wartime conditions.

