AP: Mike Pompeo becomes advisor to defense company “Fire Point”, linked to Mindich

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the advisory board of Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point”.

This was reported by the Associated Press, citing company management.

The company created an advisory board and appointed Pompeo as a member on November 12.

“This is a great honour for us. We decided that as we are transforming into a large international company, we must ensure that we adhere to the clearest and best corporate standards,” said the company’s Chief Technical Officer Iryna Terek.

According to her, three more people will join the council.

“We are growing as a company and we want a wise advisory board to help us get this thing going,” Terek said.

Fire Point is actively expanding its international presence, including building a plant in Denmark to produce solid rocket fuel and planning to more than double production of its “Flamingo” (FP-5) cruise missiles.

Terek said that “Fire Point” has commissioned a large international firm to conduct an independent audit of its prices and production. It is supposed to dispel suspicions about possible overestimation of the cost of components and volumes of drones in contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

Anti-corruption authorities are also investigating Fire Pointʼs alleged ties to businessman Tymur Mindich, a figure in the “Energoatom” case. The company denies all charges.

Despite the inspections, “Fire Point” is showing rapid growth — it estimates this yearʼs revenue at about $1 billion. The company has already used the Flamingo cruise missile in combat several times, including for strikes on targets in Crimea and Oryol, Russia.

In August, The Kyiv Independent reported that “Fire Point” was linked to businessman and co-owner of Studio Kvartal-95 Tymur Mindich. At the time, NABU was investigating possible overpricing of drones for the Ministry of Defense.

The company itself said that the investigation was based on rumors from opponents, concerned six different companies, and had nothing to do with Mindich. NABU and SAPO clarified that no investigation was underway into the “Flamingo” missiles.

