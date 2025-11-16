Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine. Details revealed

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a press conference in Athens, where they revealed details of the signed agreement on the gas supply route from Greece to Ukraine.

The press conference was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President.

The energy corridor will become operational in January 2026. American liquefied gas will travel along the “south to north” route — from the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis to Odesa (the pipes pass through Romania and Moldova along this route).

President Zelensky stated that this agreement is part of a large energy package for the winter. There are both agreements with Greece on operational gas supplies, which will be implemented in the first quarter of next year, and long-term agreements.

Greece hopes to become a gas supply hub for Central and Eastern Europe and make European Union countries stop buying Russian gas.

This morning, Zelensky noted that Ukraine has already secured funds for gas imports worth almost €2 billion. Ukraine is financing imports with the support of European partners and banks under guarantees from the European Commission, as well as with the participation of Ukrainian banks and Norway. Active work is also ongoing with American partners.

Currently, Ukraine ensures gas imports through reverse flows from Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through the Trans-Balkan route, which connects Greek LNG terminals with Ukraine and allows for the supply of non-Russian gas, including American LNG.

