On the night of November 16, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the “Novokuibyshevsk” refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. The refineryʼs annual processing volume is 8.8 million tons.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the refinery. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The enterprise produces over 20 types of commercial products and is involved in supplying the Russian army, as it is one of the main producers of the highest grade fuel for jet engines.

In addition, drones struck a UAV storage base of the Rubicon unit and a fuel and lubricants pumping station in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The General Staff also clarified the results of the attack on the Ryazansky refinery, which took place the day before. The oil refining units ELOU-AVT-4 and ELOU-AVT-6, a tank with oil products, and a pipeline overpass were damaged there.

On October 19, the “Novokuybyshevsk” oil refinery was already attacked by operators of the 14th separate UAV regiment of the UAV Forces. The primary oil processing unit was under attack. Now there is a fire at the enterprise.

