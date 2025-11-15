Ukrainian units withdraw from another village in Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops are not reducing the intensity of assault operations in Zaporizhzhia and the south of Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian units were forced to withdraw from the village of Novovasylivske.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

They say that this decision was made due to the regrouping of battle formations, changing the line of contact, and to save the lives of the military.

The units were withdrawn from the settlement "to positions more favorable for defense".

According to military sources, there have been nearly 40 battles in the southern directions in the past 24 hours alone. The Russians continue to attempt to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses, but have lost nearly 300 of their soldiers and 58 pieces of equipment.

The southern defense forces continue to block enemy advances and attack in response.

On November 11, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi said that the Russian army had increased its activity in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipole directions, where it captured three settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the fighting.

And the Southern Defense Forces reported that in the Hulyaipole direction, Ukrainian military retreated from positions near five settlements. This included Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in the Polohivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region.

