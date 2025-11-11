Syrskyi: Russians captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

The Russian army increased its activity in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipole directions, where during the fighting and due to numerical superiority, it captured three settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

There, according to the commander-in-chief, the Russian Federation is using weather conditions, in particular thick fog, to infiltrate between Ukrainian positions.

Fighters of the "South" group are fighting for Rivnopillia and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia, they are taking support measures there, and Ukrainian troops have already inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

The Defense Forces, according to Syrskyi, also continue to operate on the principle of active defense: they repel attacks in most directions and conduct search and strike operations in specific areas, in particular in the Kupyansky and Siversky districts.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the most active: almost 40% of combat clashes occurred in it, and the enemy there "stablely suffers significant losses".

According to Syrskyi, in the operational zone of the "South" group alone, the occupiers have lost almost 800 people and over 100 units of various military equipment over the past three days.

Earlier this day, the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn said that in the Hulyaipole direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine retreated from positions near five settlements. In particular, the military completely abandoned Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day in the Hulyaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the Zelenyi Hai area and in the direction of the settlement of Rivnopillia.

