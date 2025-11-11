In the Hulyaipole direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces retreated from positions near five settlements. In particular, the military completely abandoned Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports Suspilne.

According to him, fierce fighting continues for Yablukove and several other settlements. Ukrainian units are continuing their defensive operation, while Russian troops are trying to advance northeast of Hulyaipole to cut off logistical routes.

Voloshyn noted that the occupiers have become significantly more active: up to 50 combat clashes are recorded in the direction per day. Due to heavy shelling and destroyed fortifications, Ukrainian troops had to retreat from certain positions in order to maintain combat readiness and regroup.

According to military sources, Russian troops are taking advantage of the weather conditions to advance in small groups, on foot or on motorcycles. At the same time, Ukrainian units have limited capabilities to use drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day in the Hulyaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the Zelenyi Hai area and in the direction of the settlement of Rivnopillia.

