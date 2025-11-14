The Verkhovna Rada will consider a bill that will expand the grounds for restricting the travel of Ukrainians abroad

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered draft law No. 14210, which is intended to expand the grounds for restricting the travel of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

This is stated on the parliamentʼs website.

The initiators of the bill were the following MPs:

Iryna Friz ("European Solidarity");

Yuriy Mysyahin ("Servant of the People");

Dmytro Pryputen ("Servant of the People");

Roman Kostenko (”Voice”);

Solomiya Bobrovska ("Voice").

The MP Iryna Friz stated that the document provides that during martial law and mobilization, the ban on traveling abroad will apply to people who violated the law on military registration and did not update their data on time, while receiving a preferential reservation for 45 days to eliminate the violation.

"Booking cannot be a tool for fleeing the country — thatʼs a clear position," Friz said on Facebook.

According to her, the main goal of the project is to prevent situations in which people with preferential reservations travel abroad under the guise of performing official tasks, while in fact they remain outside the country.

Friz added that if the law is passed, after the correction of violations in registration and registration of reservations, a person will be able to travel abroad without additional restrictions.

At the same time, workers who received reservations according to the standard procedure, in particular critical workers, will be able to carry out international contracts and humanitarian aid without complications.

On October 9, the Rada adopted in second reading and as a whole Bill No. 13335, which allows for the reservation of men with military registration problems at critical enterprises. Such reservation is granted only once a year and does not exempt from liability for violations of military registration rules.

At the end of May, the government increased the volume of reservations from mobilization, allowing the reservation of 100% of military-liable enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are determined to be critical to ensuring the needs of the Defense Forces.

