The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) conducted a special operation to blow up the Trans-Siberian Railway on November 13. The explosion occurred near the village of Sosnovka in the Khabarovsk Territory. It is approximately 25 kilometers from there to the Russian-Chinese border.

This is reported by GUR.

The Trans-Siberian Railway is a key railway artery in the Russian Federation, connecting Moscow with Vladivostok. It is used to supply weapons and ammunition, including from North Korea.

The explosion derailed a freight train and damaged the railway track, blocking freight traffic on the tracks.