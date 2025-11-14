Russiaʼs “Doomsday Radio Station” shuts down after drone attack. Hereʼs what we know about it

In Russia, on November 14, the Doomsday Radio Station temporarily stopped broadcasting after it was hit by a drone.

This was reported on the Telegram channel "UVB-76 Efir", which monitors the stationʼs work.

According to open sources, UVB-76 was created in the 1970s. Since then, the broadcast has almost never been interrupted, which is why conspiracy theorists have given it the name "Doomsday Radio Station".

The radio station constantly broadcasts a short signal that buzzes. Thatʼs why itʼs also called a "buzzer".

From time to time, the station transmits coded voice signals in Russian with names or numbers.

Mysterious radio stations like UVB-76 exist all over the world. There is a version that this one belongs to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and its signal comes from the Moscow, Leningrad or Pskov regions. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

There are different versions regarding the purpose of UVB-76ʼs existence — from espionage to a system that activates a counterattack in the event of a nuclear strike.

In 2017, radio station UVB-76 broadcast a fragment of a song whose lyrics were difficult to make out, and shouts of “Glory to Ukraine!” These were the first intelligible messages on its airwaves in half a century. Who then intervened on the station’s airwaves and for what reason is unknown.

This night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the port of Novorossiysk. This port is the second largest oil export center in the Russian Federation and an important logistics hub for the export of petroleum products across the Black Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the successful use of Long Neptune missiles against targets in the Russian Federation this night.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.