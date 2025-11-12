The EU has launched a new €37 million project for the transparent recovery of Ukraine. What is its essence?

On November 12, the European Union (together with Denmark, Germany, France, and Lithuania) launched “EU4Reconstruction”, an initiative aimed at increasing transparency during the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was reported by the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The initiative brings together the best European experiences in reforms and project implementation — integrity and accountability systems, digital tools, municipal governance, and public oversight — into single coordinated actions.

Among the objectives of the “EU4Reconstruction”:

to strengthen the system of national governance and the regulatory and legal framework for the reconstruction of Ukraine;

to help communities plan, finance and implement infrastructure projects according to EU standards;

to support the State Agency for Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Development and its associated ecosystem in the effective management of large public investments;

to expand the participation of citizens, civil society, and the media in monitoring the reconstruction process.

The €37 million program is designed for three years.

According to a survey by Transparency International Ukraine, one in five Ukrainians has property damaged as a result of the war. In the east of the country, 60% of respondents reported losses.

