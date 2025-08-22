Poll: Every 5th Ukrainian has property damaged as a result of the war

Every 5th Ukrainian has property damaged as a result of the war. In the East, 60% of respondents reported losses, the highest figure among other regions. In the West, 7% of respondents reported destruction

These are the results of a public opinion poll of Ukrainians, which was conducted by the research agency “Info Sapiens” at the request of the public organization Transparency International Ukraine.

The largest losses are in real estate — 17% of surveyed Ukrainians mentioned such losses.

Transparency International Ukraine

If we talk about the amount of losses, 23% of respondents estimate it at up to UAH 50 000, 19% at up to 300 000. Another 32% estimate losses at over UAH 300 000, of which 10% say they estimate losses at over UAH 3 million.

Among those surveyed, 35% said they had not applied for compensation, arguing that the state had more pressing problems during the war. At the same time, every fourth person who had not applied for compensation did not believe they would receive it. Of the 40% of victims who had applied for compensation, 33% had already received it.

What Ukrainians think about reconstruction

The respondents most often note the reconstruction in Kyiv — this was said by half of the respondents. In the Eastern region, 42% of respondents notice changes, and in the South — 41%.

Residents of the West (24%) and the Center (23%) talk about the reconstruction processes much less often. As the survey showed, every third adult Ukrainian knows or has seen examples of what has already been rebuilt. Moreover, the vast majority (74%) are satisfied with the result.

Transparency International Ukraine

The majority believes that the Ukrainian authorities are providing the financing for reconstruction. 55% of the survey participants stated the leading role of local governments, another 20% — about the central executive authorities. At the same time, 40% of those surveyed noted the contribution of international partners, and 27% — the activities of volunteers and civil society.

Corruption in reconstruction is considered very or fairly widespread by two-thirds of respondents. The most vulnerable areas are the distribution of international and budget funds (65%), control and reporting on their use (63%), and tendering (61%).

Transparency International Ukraine

Most Ukrainians support reconstruction plans that have a quick effect and are aimed at being implemented now.

Transparency International Ukraine, based on the survey results, writes that at the same time, the level of concern about the recovery processes has decreased — by 7 to 17 percentage points in almost all positions.

Most often, people are worried about the lack of proper control (62%) and the risk of the return of corruption schemes (61%). The lack of security guarantees and the possible resumption of hostilities are of concern to 56% of respondents.

The survey was conducted in June-July 2025 and covered Ukrainian adults aged 18 and over. 1 015 people participated in it. The sample was designed to reflect the population by gender, age, place of residence, and region in the territories controlled by Ukraine. The survey was conducted by telephone (CATI).

