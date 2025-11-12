The Defense Forces of Ukraine attack “Stavrolen” plant and ammunition depot in Russia

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck the “Stavrolen” plant in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation and an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the General Staff.

The plant produces polymers for the production of composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various Russian equipment. In particular, it also produces components for UAVs.

The attacked ammunition depot is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the settlement of Novyi Svit in the Donetsk region.

Multiple explosions and fire were recorded in the area of the targets. The results of the attack are being clarified.

On November 11, the defense forces attacked an oil refinery in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, the attack damaged one of the primary oil refining units (AVT).

Ukrainian soldiers also struck the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.