The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Orsknaftoorgsintez” oil refinery, recording explosions and a fire on the territory of the facility.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram.

According to preliminary information, the attack damaged one of the primary oil refining units (AVT). The results of the hit are being clarified.

The plant produces over 30 types of petroleum products — gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The refinery, in particular, supplies the Russian army.

On the night of November 11, the Defense Forces also attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories. In particular, the marine oil terminal in Feodosia — tanks were hit.

In addition, the soldiers struck the occupiersʼ material and technical resources warehouse in Donetsk and the place of concentration of manpower near Ocheretyne.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

