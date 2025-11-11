The Defense Forces attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories

On the night of November 11, Ukrainian troops attacked a number of strategic facilities in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region and Crimea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In particular, an oil refinery in the Saratov region of Russia was once again hit by Ukrainian drones this night.

A fire broke out there. The enterprise produces over 20 types of petroleum products and is involved in meeting the needs of the occupation army.

This is not the first time Ukrainian drones have attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery. The last time this happened was on the night of November 3.

The sea oil terminal in Feodosia was also attacked, with tanks being hit. This is a key hub for supplying fuel by sea to Crimea and the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck the occupiersʼ material and technical resources in Donetsk and the place of concentration of manpower near Ocheretyne.

