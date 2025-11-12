Denmark to provide Ukraine with defense package worth $217 million

As part of the 28th aid package, Denmark will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth about $217 million.
This is stated in a statement by the Danish Ministry of Defense.
In particular, $15.7 million will be allocated to finance the "Danish model" in 2025 and $57.7 million to the PURL initiative, which allows Ukraine to purchase US weapons. Another $12.4 million will go to provide Ukrainian defenders with fuel.
In total, Denmark has already allocated about $11 billion in aid to Ukraine for the period from 2022 to 2028.
- In October, the country initiated the provision of over $170 million to Ukraine, which is part of a large defense assistance package for several years.
- In November, Denmark pledged to donate €1.3 million to reconstruct cultural monuments in Ukraine that were destroyed by Russia.
