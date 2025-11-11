Romania reports drone crash during Russian attack on the Odesa region

On the night of November 11, the crash and possible debris of a drone during the Russian attack on southern Ukraine were recorded in Romania.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

They say that their radars detected the presence of UAV groups on the border with Ukraine. Because of this, Romania has put its air defenses on alert.

But weather conditions in the southeast of the country prevented aircraft carrying out airspace patrol missions from taking to the air.

Around midnight, residents of the northern Romanian county of Tulcea were notified of an air raid alert. At that time, powerful explosions were heard on the Ukrainian side of the Danube, near the port of Izmail.

At 01:09, it became known that an aircraft had crashed approximately 5 km from the border with Ukraine. The military who arrived at the scene reported the possible presence of fragments of the drone.

The area was cordoned off for investigation.

This night, the Russians massively attacked the south of the Odesa region with drones. As a result, energy facilities, transport infrastructure, an “Ukrzaliznytsia” depot, and administrative buildings were damaged. One person was injured.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory at a distance of about 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for about 50 minutes.

Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Moșteanu said that F-16 fighters were "very close" to shooting down a Russian drone, but that didnʼt happen because the drone flew towards Ukraine.

