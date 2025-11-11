Russians massively attacked Odesa region at night — one person was injured

On the night of November 11, Russian troops struck the south of the Odesa region with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The attack damaged civilian energy and transport infrastructure in the region.

Fires broke out at several energy facilities. The “Ukrzaliznytsia” depot and administrative buildings were also damaged.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

It is preliminary known that one person was injured — received shrapnel wounds.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.