Zelensky: Charles III played a decisive role in encouraging Trump to more actively support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that King Charles III of Great Britain helped to improve his relations with US leader Donald Trump.

He said this in an interview with the Guardian.

According to Zelensky, the monarch played a “crucial behind-the-scenes role” in encouraging the US president to be more active in supporting Ukraine after a “turbulent” meeting in Washington in February 2025, where the presidents argued.

During a visit to the UK in September, Trump held a personal meeting with the king. According to Zelensky, the US president sent the king “some important signals.”

He added that Trump respects the king and considers him “very important”, a sincere compliment that he believes Trump doesn’t give “to many people”. Zelensky also praised the monarch’s stance on Ukraine, calling him “very sensitive” to Ukrainians.

Trumpʼs state visit to the UK took place from September 17 to 19 in Windsor, where he and First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Trump then met with King Charles III. This was the second state visit by an American leader to the UK.

On October 24, Ukrainian President Zelensky also met with Britainʼs King Charles in London. The meeting preceded the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, which discussed increasing pressure on Russia.

