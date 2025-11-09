Russians attacked Ukraineʼs first large biomass thermal power plant

On the night of November 9, Russian occupiers struck one of the thermal power plants (TPP) of the “Clear Energy” company, which runs on wood waste.

This was reported by the companyʼs co-founder Andriy Hrinenko.

According to him, three Russian drones hit the stationʼs territory.

TPP was built in 2016 — it became the first large biomass-fired power plant and "proved to Ukraine that energy independence begins with local resources".

According to Hrinenko, no one was injured during the attack.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Andriy Grinenko / Facebook

The State Emergency Service previously reported that an enterprise in the Koryukivіsky district of the Chernihiv region came under Russian attack at night. A fire broke out there.

As Suspilne Chernihiv writes, citing its own sources, this refers to the Koryukivska TPP, which runs on biomass. It was put into operation in 2016.

Koryukivska TPP uses wood processing industry waste, including wood chips, sawdust, and branches left over from logging. This allows for environmentally friendly disposal of local waste and reduces dependence on fossil fuels.

The station simultaneously produces electricity and heat, heating social facilities and residential buildings in the city.

On the night of November 9, the Russian army launched 69 drones into Ukraine, almost 50 of them “Shahed” drones. 32 drones were hit in nine places, and debris fell in another.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.