Russia launched 69 attack drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of November 9, the Russian army launched 69 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other attack UAVs into Ukraine. Almost 50 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 34 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

32 drones were hit in nine places, and debris fell in another.

