3 people died after Russian attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

The Russians attacked the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions with drones and artillery on November 7. Three people were killed there.

In particular, a resident of Kherson died due to artillery shelling. And in the village of Novovorontsovka, a man died due to a drone attack.

During the day, three residents of the regional center were also injured by Russian aggression, one in Bilozerka and two in Novovorontsovka.

The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, a healthcare facility, garages, and vehicles.

And in the village of Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia region), a man was killed and another was injured in an attack by an FPV drone.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on November 7 that Ukraine is preparing a program to protect frontline cities from drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.