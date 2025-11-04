The Defense Forces attacked a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan and an occupier warehouse in the Kherson region

Ukrainian defenders struck a petrochemical plant in Russia and a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the occupied territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan is the main producer of kerosene components, from which high-quality aviation fuel is produced.

The enterprise is part of the Russian holding company “Roskhim”. The impact damaged one of the plantʼs workshops.

Also recently, Ukrainian drones hit a Russian fuel and lubricants warehouse in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Almost 20 elastic tanks and two pumping stations were destroyed there.

In addition, on the night of November 4, an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation was hit by Ukrainian drones.

