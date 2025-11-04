Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the night of November 4, Ukrainian drones attacked the “Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftoorgsintez” oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

The strike on the refinery was carried out by fighters of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Special Operations Forces (SOF). At that time, the refinery was repairing a distillation column responsible for the primary processing of oil and had been damaged as a result of previous attacks.

More than 50 Ukrainian-made drones were used during the operation, including the "Bober" and FP-1.

Videos published on Russian news channels show a bright glow over the refinery. Explosions were heard there and a fire broke out.

“Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftoorgsintez” is one of the leading refineries in the Russian Federation, supplying, in particular, the Moscow region. It accounts for about 30% of the countryʼs gasoline consumption.

The nominal capacity for primary oil refining is about 17 million tons per year. The enterprise produces over 50 types of petroleum products used by the Russian occupiers.