In Poland, an anti-Ukrainian streamer was charged with defacing Ukrainian symbols

In Poland, 44-year-old blogger and activist Piotr N. was charged with inciting hatred on national and religious grounds. He regularly removed all Ukrainian symbols from the streets.

This is reported by the Polish publication RMF24.

Today, he will be sentenced to a preventive measure.

The Pole is suspected of threats, propaganda of violence, calls for hatred, propaganda of symbols supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine, and illegal disclosure of personal data.

According to RMF24, the charges relate to six acts committed by the perpetrator last week alone. In total, the activist violated the law dozens of times, publishing his crimes on his Facebook page.

In the video, the streamer constantly removes any Ukrainian symbols from the streets. In particular, in September, a man covered a sign with the inscription "Free Ukraine Square" with a sticker "Heroes of Gdynia" in the Polish city of Gdynia, Polish media outlet Radio Gdańsk reported.

Other cases of insulting Ukrainian symbols in Poland

On Monday, October 27, vandals tore down the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemysl, reported Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar.

According to him, this was at least the fifth case of public desecration of the Ukrainian flag in this place this year.

Within two days, two local residents, aged 21 and 23, were charged. They now face a fine or up to one year in prison.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

